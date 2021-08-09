Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $101.00. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,043. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

