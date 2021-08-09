Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.39 and last traded at $102.20. Approximately 9,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,845,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.