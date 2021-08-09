Catherine Gignac Buys 100,000 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

Shares of OGC stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41. OceanaGold Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

