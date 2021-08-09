CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of CEL-SCI worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVM opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $391.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

