Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.29

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.29 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.30), with a volume of 2131088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.25%.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

