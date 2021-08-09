Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 62630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

