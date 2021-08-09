Centrality Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $100.64 million and $7.77 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.