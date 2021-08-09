Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.24. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

