Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.83 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.83 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

