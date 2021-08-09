Cheesecoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $191,790.35 and $30.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

