Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3,913.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,005 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.7% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,358,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.08. 226,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

