Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

