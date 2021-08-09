Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $15,295,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

