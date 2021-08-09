Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $2,901,064.14 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian R. Niccol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,887.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,568.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,132.97 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

