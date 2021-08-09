Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

CHH opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 150,861 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

