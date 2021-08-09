Chonk (CHONK) One Day Volume Tops $63,358.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $63,358.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.30 or 0.00175146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.