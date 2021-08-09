Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.1% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 43,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

