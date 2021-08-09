CIBC Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.90.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.31.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

