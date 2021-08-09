CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

ERF opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,074.04. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 in the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

