CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$142.00 price target on the stock.

MG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$105.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.29. The firm has a market cap of C$31.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.