Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Boosted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

