Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 16,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,060,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.