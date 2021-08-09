Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $233.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.