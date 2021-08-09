CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.