Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.56 on Monday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

