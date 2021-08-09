Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

NewHold Investment Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.