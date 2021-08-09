Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 122,221 Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,015.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of China Pharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

CPHI opened at $0.86 on Monday. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

