Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 14,509 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

MGF opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

