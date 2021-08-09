Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,660 SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCB. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

SPCB opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. SuperCom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

SuperCom Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

