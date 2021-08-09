Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,334,738 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334,738 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

