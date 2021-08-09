Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.