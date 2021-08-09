Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCKAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000.

VCKAU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

