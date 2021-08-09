Citigroup Begins Coverage on Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. Acciona has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

