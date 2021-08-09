Citigroup Trims FMC (NYSE:FMC) Target Price to $109.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $118.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. restated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FMC by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.