Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

