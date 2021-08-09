Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

