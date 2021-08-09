ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLPT opened at $22.25 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $461.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

