CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,883,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.67. 10,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,322. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

