Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.08 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

