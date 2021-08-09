Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

