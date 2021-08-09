Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Coherent stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,551. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

