Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $219.44 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $219.44 million and approximately $118.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005883 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.