CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $173.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00823929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039770 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.