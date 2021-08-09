Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $320,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $78.63 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.