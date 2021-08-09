Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$188.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CIGI opened at C$163.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.74. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$78.53 and a 12 month high of C$179.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.