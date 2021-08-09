Colliers Securities Weighs in on Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allied Motion Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

