Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Financial Contrast

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 25.94% 8.75% 0.99% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Financial and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.12 $57.60 million $0.57 32.30 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

