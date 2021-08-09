Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Cut to €6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.