CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

