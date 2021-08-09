Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

